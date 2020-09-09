2 arrested after LMPD respond to reported paintball shooting at Jefferson Square Park

LMPD said there was a 'physical altercation' between a protester and officer when police responded to the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were arrested at Jefferson Square Park after Louisville police said a woman shot at passing cars with a paintball gun at around 5 p.m.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded after a woman was seen reportedly shooting vehicles with a paintball gun. When they arrived, Mitchell said there was a "physical altercation" between an officer and a protester.

"First division officers responded to the park and were confronted by protesters," Mitchell said. "This led to a physical altercation between an officer and a protester while the officer tried to arrest a male subject who was confronting him."

The protester was arrested and charged with menacing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault.

A woman was seen putting the paintball gun in the truck of a car and leaving the scene before returning to the square was also arrested and charged with reckless driving after police said she left "at a high rate of speed" and ran several red lights.

LMPD said two reports were taken for cars that were struck by paintballs.

