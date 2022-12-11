School of Rock to hold show to celebrate Kentucky bands, opening of St. Matthews location

A spokesperson with the school says over 100 musicians, between the ages of 8 and 18, will be performing classic rock music.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you ready to rock n' roll?

School of Rock Louisville is showcasing some of Louisville’s young musicians at their shows on Sunday.

A spokesperson with the school says over 100 musicians, between the ages of 8 and 18, will be performing classic rock music as School of Rock celebrates the recent opening of its second location in St. Matthews just last month.

The performances will start at 12:15 p.m., and run until 6 p.m., at the Zanzabar. Officials say the theme is "On Tour" and they are celebrating Kentucky artists. The shows will also include music by local artists, including My Morning Jacket.

“We are thrilled to bring the School of Rock experience to more Louisville families. At School of Rock, you learn faster because young musicians inspire and motivate each other while making new friends and having a blast," Melanie Scofield, the owner and general manager of School of Rock, said.

Officials say for many of the students, performing on Sunday it will be their first shows after joining the school.

"School of Rock is a community of people who love music and we can’t wait to introduce our one-of-a-kind method to more aspiring musicians,” Scofield said.

