Beshear announces $10M of remaining tornado relief funds to go to western Kentucky families

About 10,000 families who have been impacted by the Dec. 10, 2021 tornadoes are eligible to receive the funds.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — More relief is coming to families that have been affected by tornadoes in western Kentucky.

About $10 million remains in money raised for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Mayfield’s “Celebration of Hope” on Saturday that families impacted by those tornadoes on Dec. 10, 2021, will have some money coming their way.

How will it work?

Beshear said the 10,000 families who have filed a claim and getting a deductible paid from the state or anyone who has qualified for funds from FEMA would each receive a check for $1,000.

He said those funds should begin to go out on Saturday.

“We hope it can help just a little bit,” he said. “I know it can’t replace or repair, but I know there’s still a lot of work to be done even one year after. All of this was made possible because of love.”

Beshear vowed the commonwealth will still be in the community’s corner and will continue to work together to rebuild.

