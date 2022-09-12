'Christmas Caravan' spreads cheer across Louisville

The caravan traveled to six different neighborhoods around Louisville and made multiple stops for children and families to take photos with Santa Claus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After helping Light up Louisville two weeks ago, Santa has returned and brought more Christmas cheer to Louisville.

Santa’s Christmas Caravan, a holiday favorite, returned on Saturday.

The caravan traveled to six different neighborhoods around Louisville and made multiple stops for children and families to take photos with Santa Claus.

Event organizers said it is a great way to bring the community together.

“It started during COVID just when Light Up Louisville wasn't happening. So it's just a way to bring it to the people. I guess. Like, no matter where you're at, you can get it you can look at Santa you can wave and just spread the spirit around town and let everybody know it's Christmas,” Calvin Humphries said.

The caravan is expected to make stops at Male High School, Newburg Community Center, Eastland Center and Atherton High School on Sunday.

