'We want to inspire people': Louisville artist unveils public art in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new public art project by local artist Victor Sweatt was unveiled at the California Leisure Open Space.

Officials say the artwork, a combination of mural and tile mosaic, reflects the message "Each One, Teach One" and includes images of neighborhood leaders and institutions that are important to the community members who guided the work.

“The California Open Leisure Space Mural, “Each One, Teach One” is about offering one another the opportunity to learn and the importance of sharing knowledge about self, the California community and culture," Sweatt said.

A representative for Center for Neighborhoods said Sweatt was selected by residents participating in the Center for Neighborhood’s P.A.I.N.T. program, which focuses on bringing communities together to work with artists and produce a piece of public art that embodies their neighborhood’s history, identity and culture.

"The images presented are the Wheatley Elementary School, California Community Center and California Day Founders - Lenorah Bell and Anna Smith along with others that reflect atmospheres of family, fun and fellowship," Sweatt said. "The theme was composed of ideas from meeting with California neighborhood residents."

California neighbors made their selection after meetings and discussions with artists about their history, institutions and neighborhood pride.

"We want to inspire people when they come and sit in this lovely space that they can just sit and reflect on life," Sweatt said.

