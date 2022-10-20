'This shows Metro's commitment': Metro Council budget committee approves community grocery

A Metro Council budget committee approved the request for $3.5 million, which is the start-up money needed to get the Louisville Community Grocery started.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Smoketown neighborhood is one step closer to the building of a community grocery.

A Metro Council budget committee approved the request for $3.5 million, which is the start-up money needed to get the project started.

The money will support the early development of a grocery in an area that has no fresh food options.

The group, Louisville Community Grocery, won the bid for the project.

They said they now have to raise an additional $3 million in private funds to get the doors open.

Council member Jecorey Arthur said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified Smoketown as a food desert, meaning a significant number of people live more than a mile from a full-service grocery.

"This issue is exacerbated considering that the University of Louisville State of Food study found that 51% of households in eastern downtown, aka Smoketown, lack vehicle access," he said.

Arthur said the proposed site for this grocery store is on a vacant acre of land that used to be the Louisville Slugger Production Factory on the corner of Finzer Street and South Jackson Street.

"This shows Metro's commitment to getting this done for the community, we've had great momentum in the past six months," Louisville Community Grocery spokesperson Tiffany Brown said.

