Louisville nonprofit donates $1.3 million to community organizations for efforts to end child abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kosair Charities awarded $1.3 million to Kentucky Youth Advocates and 18 additional community organizations to continue their efforts to end child abuse.

Officials say the funding allows community partners to conduct abuse recognition and prevention training sessions, engage parents through self-care workshops and support groups, host events that promote strengthening families and advocate for those without a voice.

"It is as important as ever to fight for children suffering from the scourge of child abuse and neglect," Kosair Charities President Barry Dunn said. "With these funds, and through our partner organizations, Kosair Charities continues to send a message that protecting kids must be a priority for all caring Kentuckians."

Officials say Kosair Charities and 10 partners vowed to stop the increasing number of child abuse deaths in the area - creating the Face It Movement in 2013. That effort now includes over 125 partner organizations.

A spokesperson for Kosair Charities says while the charity funds Face It, Kentucky Youth Advocates facilitates the movement.

Officials say Face It directly addresses the unacceptable incidences of child abuse and neglect in Kentucky by promoting best practices in child abuse prevention and intervention, community engagement and advocating for effective policies to improve the child welfare system.

Kentucky’s rate of child maltreatment remains nearly double the national rate. The latest data shows the Commonwealth had 16,748 child victims of maltreatment in 2020, with the highest rate of victims under age one.

The following are the additional non-profit organizations receiving funds from Kosair Charities for their efforts to end child abuse:

Family Enrichment Center

Family Nurturing Center

Play Cousins Collective

Archdiocese of Louisville

Backside Learning Center

Children at Play Network (CAPN)

ChooseWell Communities

Community Coordinated Child Care (4-C)

ECHO (Exploited Children's Help Organization)

Family & Children's Place

Healing TREE

Jewish Family & Career Services of Louisville

Kentucky Humanities/Kentucky Book Festival

La Casita Center

Life Adventure Center

Neighborhood House

Peace Education Program

Sowing Seeds with Faith

