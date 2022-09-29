'It's been time for a long time': Long-awaited Parkland library set to reopen

After 36 years, Parkland residents will soon have a place filled with books, resources and technology.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders broke ground at Parkland's Free Public Library Thursday.

"I want Parkland to know right now, this is the time. You are getting your library back," Attica Scott, Kentucky State Representative, said.

Officials closed the Carnegie Library in 1986 due to budget cuts. Since then, community members have fought to reopen it with Judy Lippmann at the forefront.

"The fact that a generation of kids can grow up in Parkland without knowing what a library is, and adults don't have a place to take the kids, or have a place for themselves or a safe meeting place -- it's time. It's been time for a long time," Lippmann said.

Soon the Parkland Library will have books, entertainment, computers and much more. The project will also include a 4,500 square foot addition.

"This will be a source of inspiration for so many," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Lee Burchfield, director of Louisville's Public Library system, said $800,000 from ARP funds will go towards improving the building. Burchfield said The Library Foundation will also be there to help.

"To make sure we come up with enough money to build the library that the community needs, not just the library that we can afford," he said.

Leaders plan to meet with community members to hear what they would like to see inside.

