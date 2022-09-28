'It's really not fair': Louisville artists upset after popular music venue shuts down

One of the artists' whose bands was supposed to perform on Oct. 8 said the owners didn't notify them about the closure. They found out through their booking agent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music lovers will no longer be able to hear their favorite bands play at The Whirling Tiger.

"It's really not fair," Beth Dunn, founder of Harlots & Hellions Art Collectives said.

Dunn said one of her bands was set to perform at The Whirling Tiger on Oct. 8. However, that changed once a friend told her the venue was shut down this week, which meant all upcoming events were canceled.

"We had spent hundreds of dollars on rentals, on flyers, on costumes, on all types of stuff to get ready for the show," she said.

Dunn said the owners didn't notify her about the closing. She had to reach out to a booking agent for confirmation.

"I'm upset I had to hear it from a third party. And you know, we're a week and a half out. It wasn't like a month or two months, or three months out. It was a week and a half before the event was to take place," Dunn said.

Owners of Against the Grain opened The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Ave., last November. They announced the closure of the bar and music venue via social media Tuesday evening.

"Well, we tried our hardest and put our best foot forward. Unfortunately, The Whirling Tiger is closing its doors," the Facebook post said. "We believe in the concept, we believe in the community and we believe in the artists. But sometimes believing is not enough. It’s always a knee jerk reaction to blame someone else or something else, but at the end of the day, we have to own it and we do."

This isn't the only business its owners had to shut down. They also closed the doors at The Flamingo Room earlier this year. Dunn said she feels bad for everyone involved.

"I'm out of a few hundred bucks. You know, that's a one time thing and that stinks, but I feel like Louisville is really hurting now because so many venues, small venues have been closing. I feel like these owners need to take their staff into consideration and patrons as well," she said.

WHAS 11 reached out to the owners for a comment, but the did not respond.

