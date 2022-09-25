'Once Upon An Orchestra' brings storytelling to life with music

Seventeen free, public performances begin on Oct. 1 at the Portland Library and continue through February 2023 presented throughout Metro Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) and the Louisville Orchestra (LO) have announced the second season of the collaborative project “Once Upon An Orchestra.”

Seventeen public performances begin on Oct. 1 at the Portland Library and continue through February 2023 displayed throughout Metro Louisville.

Shown free, each branch will host one of six different, unique family programs that weave music and storytelling together in an interactive experience.

Officials said LO musicians perform music to fire the imagination around familiar and cherished stories for children.

The hour-long experiences include a 30-minute small ensemble performance, preceded by a hands-on activity to build a musical instrument from recycled materials.

Representatives with LO said TJ Cole and Tyler Taylor, composers from the LO Creators Corps, are developing new musical scores to highlight beloved children’s books including: Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are, the traditional classic Peter and the Wolf, Matthew Forsythe’s Mina, Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar and more.

“We are excited to be truly deepening the partnership between LO and LFPL to provide impactful programming using music to support early childhood literacy,” Sarah Lempke O’Hare, LO education and community engagement director, said. “It is a privilege to be able to partner with every LFPL branch and their communities building the love for music for all families.”

