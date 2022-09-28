x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Racing Louisville FC to pack 160 bags of food for 80 elementary school students

The women's soccer team is joining forces with Blessings in a Backpack to pack bags of weekend food for 80 students.
Credit: wavebreak3 - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC is joining forces with Blessings in a Backpack to pack bags of weekend food for 80 students at Hawthorne Elementary.

On Wednesday -- from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.-- the women's soccer team will be packing 160 bags of food at Hawthorne, as part of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Nationwide Contest.

The NWSL Nationwide Contest is a league-wide initiative where each team partners with Nationwide to select one organization to support throughout the season. 

Each partner organization receives a grant to support its program and serves as the focus of a team-led service project, with a designated player ambassador to champion the effort. 

Racing Louisville FC chose Blessings in a Backpack as its community partner for this initiative and Emina Ekic as its designated player.

At the end of the season, one team-community partnership will win the Nationwide Community Impact Award and be honored during the 2022 NWSL Championship weekend in October. 

The winning community partner will receive a $25,000 donation from Nationwide to further their efforts. 

In addition, each participating community partner will receive a $5,000 grant.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Louisville woman working to keep Black businesses open

Before You Leave, Check This Out