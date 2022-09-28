Racing Louisville FC to pack 160 bags of food for 80 elementary school students

The women's soccer team is joining forces with Blessings in a Backpack to pack bags of weekend food for 80 students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC is joining forces with Blessings in a Backpack to pack bags of weekend food for 80 students at Hawthorne Elementary.

On Wednesday -- from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.-- the women's soccer team will be packing 160 bags of food at Hawthorne, as part of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Nationwide Contest.

The NWSL Nationwide Contest is a league-wide initiative where each team partners with Nationwide to select one organization to support throughout the season.

Each partner organization receives a grant to support its program and serves as the focus of a team-led service project, with a designated player ambassador to champion the effort.

Racing Louisville FC chose Blessings in a Backpack as its community partner for this initiative and Emina Ekic as its designated player.

At the end of the season, one team-community partnership will win the Nationwide Community Impact Award and be honored during the 2022 NWSL Championship weekend in October.

The winning community partner will receive a $25,000 donation from Nationwide to further their efforts.

In addition, each participating community partner will receive a $5,000 grant.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.