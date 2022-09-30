'These are some of my artistic pieces': Old Louisville hosts 66th annual St. James Court Art Show

"We love St. James Court, seeing the people and all the different artisans; even if I can't buy everything, I love seeing it all."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Artwork from more than 600 artists across the U.S. were showcased at the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show Friday.

Tyler MacDonald is an electric guitar artist from Naples, Florida. He can be heard playing his guitar on St. James Court. He said this art show is important to him and he made sure he came a week early to avoid Hurricane Ian.

"I've been doing outdoor art shows since I was 10 years old," MacDonald said. "I've been an artist my whole life. My mom used to drive me around to these things and help me set up, eventually I've went out and made a career out of it."

Each guitar is custom made and he spends between 200 to 300 hours making them.

"Electric guitars, I make completely from scratch, from cutting the tree down to putting to putting the strings on," MacDonald recalled.

Around the corner on Magnolia Avenue, there are other artists like Trish Caldell displaying ceramics.

"This is a luminary for candles and then this is actually an earring tree," she said. "These are some of my artistic pieces."

Beside her is Mame Nado who is raising proceeds to help go toward medical supplies in Senegal.

"This year all the proceeds that we raise from the St. James Art Show is going back," Nado explained. "We are having an association here in Louisville that work with medical supplies, it's called SRS and Hope."

These are just some of the many things that keep people coming back every year.

"We love St. James Court, seeing the people and all the different artisans; even if I can't buy everything, I love seeing it all," Cindy Blanton from Louisville said.

It is all about the food and art ambiance the show brings each year.

The art show will be open until Sunday, Oct. 2. More information about the St. James Court Art Show can be found here.

