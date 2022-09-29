This dino-mite experience is stomping its way to Louisville; Here's how to get tickets

Jurassic Quest will feature some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull and much more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana families can walk among photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center for a limited time.

The experience will run from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 and feature life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America according to Jurassic Quest staff-members, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area and much more.

Attendees will walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.

The plethora of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago.

Representatives with Jurassic Quest said they work with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how they understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets start at $19 and are available online or on-site. There is a free entry for children 2 and under. General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities are available on-site.

General admission tickets are for a timed arrival window, so staff members with Jurassic Quest strongly encourage purchasing tickets in advance.

Prices are based on demand and subject to change.

