It's pumpkin time | Fall season welcomes fun annual events to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is finally here, and you know what that means; pumpkin-flavored everything, changing leaves and spooky times.

From art shows to spooky walks through Old Louisville, the metro has something for everyone this fall season.

If you're unsure of what to do this fall season, try checking out these spooky, or not so spooky, events.

St. James Court Art Show

Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Tickets: Free

The St. James Court Art Show is one of the biggest arts and contemporary crafts show in the metro, and it features artists from around the country according to their website. Held in historic Old Louisville, the art show covers multiple blocks within the neighborhood and is a Louisville classic.

On Friday and Saturday, the art show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The art show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Bowmanfest

Oct. 1 and Oct. 2

To help celebrate 100 years of Bowman Field, the Bowmanfest has air shows that the public can enjoy; some rides will even be available in select planes and helicopters for a fee. Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are even hosting a 5K for those interested.

Victorian Ghost Walk

Here comes the spooks; Louisville's Victorian Ghost Walk through Old Louisville, dubbed "the most haunted neighborhood in America," will take visitors to different buildings, parks and street corners describing the ghosts that allegedly haunt those spots. Tours start at 7:30 p.m. according to their website.

Halloween Balloon Glow

Oct. 27 and Oct. 28

Ten hot air balloons will be on-site, with two of them offering tethered rides for an additional fee. There will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium if families would like to take a commemorative photo.

Halloween Balloon Glow organizers said costumes are encouraged, and candy bags will be provided to trick-or-treat at each balloon and other stations throughout the property.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a 'family fun zone' that includes inflatables, music, performances, seasonal food, vendors and more.

Huntington's Disease Society of America's Halloween Bash

Oct. 29

The Juice Box Heroes will perform, along with a night of theatrics by CirqueLouis performers, fire dancers, stilt walkers, choreographed dance performers and more.

Prizes will be awarded for best costumes and there will be an open bar with discounted Halloween-themed drinks.



Jack O'Lantern Spectacular

Oct. 4 to Oct. 31

"Fan Favorites: Ten Years of Jack O’Lantern Spectacular" is the theme, and people should expect to see the "best of the best" from years past. A sensory-special night will also happen on Oct. 24 with gates opening at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy the lit pumpkins without music or special effects for an hour.

Boo at the Zoo

Thursdays through Sundays every week of October

According to a press release, the zoo will turn into a living storybook and guests are encouraged to join in on the fun by dressing up in their wildest, family-friendly costumes. There will be trick-or-treating, music and photo opportunities around every corner. Guests can bring their own treat bags or purchase reusable bags for $2 at the zoo's gift shop.

