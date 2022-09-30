Your guide to the St. James Court Art Show 2022

We have all the parking, food and performing arts information below.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Old Louisville is opening its streets once again to an award-winning fall staple in the community: The St. James Court Art Show.

Sunshine Artist Magazine awarded the Louisville art show second place in "2021 All-Time Favorite Best of Show of All Time" and first place in “2021 Best Fine Art and Design Show of the Past 10 Years”.

2022 is the 66th time Louisville has hosted the art fair, showcasing fine arts and contemporary crafters. The show features 17 artistic mediums and over 600 artists from across the nation.

The backdrop of the event is among the U.S.'s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville.

This 4-square block, outdoor art show takes place Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the event's website.

The show features six unique spots: St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Fourth Street, 3rd Street, 1300 Section and West End Baptist Church.

There will be several performing arts shows throughout the event. Some of the groups the expect: Kentucky Shakespeare, Louisville Orchestra, Actors Theatre of Louisville and CenterStage. Full list of performances available online.

Sarah Battle from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C, is partnering with the art show through a series of lectures about the influence of local African American artists on the arts in Louisville in the 50s and 60s.

Some of the local businesses offering food and beverages at the event: Sunergos Coffee, Please and Thank You, SaSa Samosa Kitchen and Bourbon House. Full list of restaurants participating available here.

The St. James Court Art Show is offering free COVID-19 boosters, as well as COVID-19 and Monkey Pox Vaccines. You can find them on Magnolia Avenue next to the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum.

Admission is free and children are welcome. However, it is mentioned several times on their website and social medias that there are no pets allowed.

DIRECTIONS

The St. James Court Art Show is held in Historic Old Louisville just south of Central Park on St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Magnolia Avenue, Third and Fourth Streets.

Old Louisville is approximately 3 miles south of downtown Louisville and just 3 blocks north of The University of Louisville. During the show, all streets within the event perimeter will be closed.

For GPS purposes use this address: 1402 St James Court, Louisville, KY 40208

PARKING OPTIONS

Please note that when you pay to park at one of the lots listed below, you are helping various non-profit organizations raise funds.

Cochran Elementary School: 500 W. Gaulbert

DuPont Manual High School: 120 W.Lee Street

Youth Performing Arts School: 1517 S. 2nd Street

Noe Middle School: 121W. Lee Street

Louisville Woman’s Club: behind 1322 S. 4th Street

Handicapped Parking is available on the east side of 6th (along Central Park) between Park and Magnolia Avenues and the north lane of Hill between 6th and 3rd Streets.

Bike Parking is available in Central Park near the Old Louisville Information Center and LMPD 4th Division.

COVID-19 POLICY

St. James Court Art Show is requesting facemasks for those who are not fully vaccinated or are immunocompromised. They also ask community members to stay home if they are feeling sick, according to the event's website.

