Kentucky students raise money for water filtration system for Uganda school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Kammerer Middle School walked one mile while carrying jugs of water Friday to understand what kids in Uganda go through everyday.

The students learned kids in Uganda spend hours a day working to access clean drinking water, and much of that time is spent walking and carrying the heavy water.

But the students weren't just walking. They also spent the last few days fundraising money for a new rainwater filtration system for a school in Uganda.

"It's important because a lot of kids in Uganda don't have clean and safe water due to that. Providing them with clean water is going to save thousands and thousands of lives," one of the students said.

And the students found out Friday that they had officially hit their goal of $3,600 raised towards that new rain water filtration system.

"Access to clean drinking water is a really big deal," 8th Grade Teacher Katie Weingarten said. "I mean we have to have clean drinking water, so for them it gives them that access, and for us, it gives us the chance to give back and it gives me the opportunity to show all these kids back here that they have the power to make a difference."

