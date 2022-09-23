Louisville Metro Public Health offering free Narcan to the community

As part of the Harm Reduction Outreach Services, LMDPHW is giving out free Narcan, a drug that can prevent accidental overdoses and save lives.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering a life-saving drug that can prevent overdoses to the community for free this weekend.

The health department is warning drug users of fentanyl, a lethal drug that has been found in cocaine, MDMA and other drugs. Fentanyl has also been found in rainbow-colored pills in a variety of shapes and sizes. It has caused numerous accidental drug overdose deaths across the country.

In early August, U.S. Customs and Border Protections seized a shipment of fentanyl in Louisville capable of killing over 50,000 people.

Officials recommend that if someone is using drugs, they should never use alone, always test their drugs beforehand and carry Narcan.

If you need fentanyl test kits, contact the health department by email.

Where to get free Narcan this weekend:

Friday

Portland Family Health Center Parking Lot, 2215 Portland Avenue | Hours: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday

Behind the Louisville Metro Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Highway | Hours: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Social Practice Lab, 1229 South Shelby Street | Hours: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

LMDPHW offers free Narcan at 11 different locations throughout the city during any given time. Click here for a full list of locations.