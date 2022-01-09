Mall donating coins to Derby City Dragons

Mall St. Matthews is cleaning out their fountain and donating all of the money in it to the Derby City Dragons.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever thrown a penny into a fountain and made a wish?

One local business has decided to turn that magic money into something more.

Mall St. Matthews is cleaning out their fountain and donating all of the money in it to the Derby City Dragons, Louisville's first dragon boat racing team filled with breast cancer survivors.

The racing team was founded in April 2013, and members said they sought to strengthen their spirits, prove that they weren’t defined by their shared diagnosis and support each other in their individual struggles.

The Derby City Dragons is a team that welcomes breast cancer survivors, regardless of age, fitness level or previous experience.

They share a zest for fun, life, health, sportsmanship and members said that all members will build new lifelong friendships as they “awaken the dragon within themselves.”

The dragons said the money will be used to buy them much needed supplies, like paddles and life jackets, but some will also go toward other survivors.

Mall St. Matthews is donating all coin donations during September and October, so if you're at the mall stop by, make a wish and support the dragons.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.