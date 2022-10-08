Downtown Louisville hosts first Pickleball game at revitalized sports park

In the past, the lot has been used for temporary or pop-up space; now it holds two regulation-size Pickleball courts and a Wiffle ball field.

In case you're feeling picklish, the downtown sports park is open for play.

The Baird Urban Sports Park hosted its first Pickleball game Wednesday.

Louisville Downtown Partnership, Louisville Parks and Recreation, YMCA and Baird partnered together to redevelop a vacant lot in downtown Louisville into a part-time sports space.

“Creating a new use for this space and doing something fun and unique in downtown is what makes this project so exciting,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership.

The lot is near Sixth Street and Main Street, next to the Grady Hotel. In the past, the lot has been used for temporary or pop-up space; now it holds two regulation-size Pickleball courts and a Wiffle ball field.

Pickleball has picked up in popularity over the past few years, so the courts were added later to the plans.

Mayor Greg Fischer said they are thrilled to add "another unique asset to our vibrant downtown."

"The partners involved in this project are owed an immense amount of recognition with the hope of bringing the community together to participate in both Wiffle ball and Pickleball leagues," he said.

Pickleball will be played on Wednesdays, and Wiffle ball games will be on Thursdays. Both sports will start at 5:30 p.m. To register for Pickleball, click here.

According to the website, there are no more team spots open for Wiffle ball.

League play is set to take place during September and October.

To reserve the space for other events, click here.

