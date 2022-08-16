Louisville events coming up Labor Day weekend

Both WorldFest and Hike, Bike & Paddle will take place over Labor Day weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year is the 20th anniversary of one of the mayor's favorite events in Louisville.

WorldFest is once again happening Labor Day weekend.

WorldFest, which was created by the former mayor Jerry Abramson, is all about music and entertainment, along with exposing everyone to the world's cultures.

The event features three entertainment stages and will showcase international, national, regional, and local performers.

At a press conference Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer shared his love for the event, “WorldFest has given us a chance to really celebrate the beauty, richness and heritage that people from all over Louisville, well all over the world have brought to Louisville. And to highlight our increasing global community that we have in our city and I’m so grateful for.”

Admission to WorldFest is free.

The event begins Sept. 2. and runs to Sept. 5. at the Belvedere downtown.

Fischer said, “As Mayor, it has been a true honor to see Louisville become a healthier, more global community.”

WorldFest is not the only event taking place Labor Day weekend in Louisville, On Labor Day the Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle event will take place.

The event aims to promote a culture of health and wellness throughout Louisville.

“Making the time for exercise, a key area of self-care, has been especially important during the past year and remains essential,” Russell F. Cox, the president and chief executive officer of Norton Healthcare said in the mayor’s press release, “We encourage everyone to live a healthy lifestyle and participate safely.”

The event features four different hiking route options for hikers; an 18.2-mile bike course for bikers and five miles of paddling along the Ohio River for paddlers.

The event is free to anyone who wants to participate but the mayor’s office is encouraging participants to bring water, as there will not be any water refill stations.