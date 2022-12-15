Metro Council passes houseless ordinance amendments 16-8

The changes make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. People could get fines of up to $200 per day for a violation.

Metro Council approved changes to Louisville's houseless ordinance to Thursday night.

It's an amendment to a 2018 ordinance that required a 21-day notice to clear camps.

In addition, the ordinance gives metro government authority to dispose of items not picked up within 30 days of an encampment clearing. The items could be disposed of immediately if in areas considered permanently off-limits.

Metro government has been working to transition those who are living on the street to more stable housing with the safe outdoor space, Hope Village.

The council, and democrats, have been split on the issue, but it passed 16-8.

Previously, Police Chief Erika Shields suggested the city's houseless outreach help enforce the ordinance while Councilwoman Cindi Fowler suggested codes and regulations.

