New Albany Police Department provided with Narcan to help combat ongoing opioid epidemic

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany Police Department (NAPD) has been provided with Narcan to help combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The police department received Narcan on Thursday in a joint effort with the City of New Albany and the Floyd County Health Department (FCHD).

According to a press release from the FCHD, 150 doses of Narcan have been provided to the NAPD by the health department.

The release states that Narcan is an "opioid antagonist that binds to opioid receptors in the brain to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose."

Officials say that Jennifer Kramer, a public health nurse with the FCHD, trained officers how to use Narcan.

The FCHD is also tackling the opioid epidemic by partnering with Our Place Drug and Alcohol Services and placing Opioid Rescue Boxes throughout Floyd County. The boxes are accessible to anyone that may need one.

The locations of the boxes are listed below:

St. Marks United Church of Christ— 222 E Spring Street

Floyd County Token Club— 506 Pearl Street

Pints and Union—114 East Market Street

The Hitching Post – 115 West Market Street

Nomad Church Collective— 1423 East Oak Street

Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services—400 East Spring Street

Floyd County Health Department—1917 Bono Road

Sojourn Church—2023 Ekin Avenue

Floyd County Public Library—180 West Spring Street

Indiana University Southeast – In each of Student Lodges

Wesley Chapel UMC – 2100 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs

St. John’s United Presbyterian - 1307 E. Elm Street

Southern Indiana Homeless Coalition Office – 1218 E Oak Street

