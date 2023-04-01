'Help us help Louisville': City sees deadly start to 2023

The deadly shooting are happening all across the city -- in areas like the Algonquin neighborhood, Shelby Park, the Highlands, the Parkland neighborhood and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new year is off to a violent start in Louisville after six homicides in less than a week.

The deadly shooting are happening all across the city -- in areas like the Algonquin neighborhood, Shelby Park, the Highlands, the Parkland neighborhood, the Southwest area and downtown Louisville.

Community leaders say we have the tools to turn the violence around, the city just needs to utilize them better.

Shameeka Parrish Wright, director of VOCAL Kentucky, says Louisville needs to make community centers 24 hours, offer more conflict resolution training and make other services like those more accessible.

"So you can have programs, but if they don't come into those communities, if people aren't engaged enough to bring them out, if you don't provide meals and transportation to make people feel more comfortable sending their kids, then they won't use those programs," Parrish-Wright said.

Founder of Men Against Gun Violence Kammal Wells agrees with her. He says city leaders need to bring community services and resources directly to schools and front doors.

"That way if something happens in front of your house, or in your home, you know how to deal with the situation, " Wells said.

However, Councilman Jecorey Arthur added city leaders can't do it alone. He says everyone needs to do their part.

"We need the community to do more than it's done before. To be decent citizens, be decent neighbors and to help us help Louisville. Everyone in this city needs to be involved to make this city safer," Arthur said.

