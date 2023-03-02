Louisville car wash celebrating grand opening with 9 days of free car washes

Take 5 Car Wash is celebrating their grand opening on Friday, March 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your car is in dire need of a bath, have no fear!

Take 5 Car Wash is celebrating their grand opening on Friday, March 3 by giving out free car washes until Sunday, March 12.

Officials say customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Take 5 Car Wash’s nearly 400 locations.

New members will be offered a discounted rate of $0.99 for the first month if purchased by March 12, or $9.99 per month for the first three months if purchased between March 13 – May 31.

The new site is located at 5208 Dixie Hwy.

For more information about Take 5 Car Wash or their services, please click here.

