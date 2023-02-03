Kentucky Derby Festival announces this year's Thunder Over Louisville theme

The day-long event will light up the Louisville skyline for the 34th year.

Example video title will go here for this video

The day-long event will light up the Louisville skyline for the 34th year. And guests will be able to travel to the past with the theme – “Through the Decades.”

According to a press release from KDF, this year’s theme is inspired by the early years of Thunder and how much the show has grown over the decades. Festival officials say “Through the Decades” is meant to "invoke feelings of nostalgia for this long-running springtime tradition."

"We wanted the theme for this year’s show to pay tribute to those favorite Thunder memories our Festival Fans have experienced across the decades,” Matt Gibson, KDF President and CEO, said.

Caesars Southern Indiana, Humana, LG&E, Meijer and UPS return again this year as presenting sponsors.

Officials say Humana is partnering with TARC to give people free rides to Thunder. More information on this will be released in the coming weeks.

The press release states that the festival is also planning another jam-packed air show line-up this year featuring military and civilian aircrafts.

Some that will be featured include: The Air Force F-35 Demo and Heritage Flight, Navy F-35 Demo and Growler Demo with Legacy Flight, U.S. Army Golden Knights, as well as several warbirds including the P-51 Mustang and F8F Bearcat.



According to the press release, Thunder’s fireworks show is choreographed to an original soundtrack each year.

"This year’s soundtrack is a mix of current songs and oldies but goodies, and to play up this year’s theme, we’ve also included favorite songs from past Thunders. We’ve built the soundtrack as if we were designing a roller coaster with ups and downs, shifting turns and surprises,” Wayne Hettinger, producer of Thunder, said. “We’ll have the volume on high, so buckle up and enjoy the ride!”

On Thunder Day, the FoodFest and Thunder On the Ground open at 11 a.m., the air show starts at 3 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for the Thunder VIP Rooftop Party. They start at $165 each and can be purchased online here.

For more information about Thunder Over Louisville, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.