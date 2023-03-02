Louisville charity gives three children surprise of a lifetime

Kosair for Kids is taking the children and their families to Houston for the 23rd annual Shriners Children's Classic Baseball Tournament.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Kosair kids are headed for a trip of a lifetime this weekend to not only root on the Louisville Cardinals baseball team, but to also throw out the first pitch at a big-league stadium.

10 year old's Lola and Henry, and 12-year-old Ollie, play in the Miracle League of Louisville. Kosair for Kids is taking the three children and their families to Houston for the 23rd annual Shriners Children's Classic Baseball Tournament.

"Getting to do things like this really fuel our family's ability to have joy and happiness and calmness in the midst of sometimes some big scary things," Henry's mom Erin Hinson said.

The children will throw out the first pitch on Friday and Saturday at the Premiere College Tournament as the Cards take on Texas A&M and TCU at Minute Maid Park.

"Oh, gosh, it gives me all the feels, right? One Lola is going to steal the show I have a feeling, but for Ollie, getting out and being in the crowd and having that experience it warms my heart," Lola and Ollie's mom Sarah Rosenbaum said.

According to the Miracle League's website, the national organization is "dedicated to bringing baseball fields to communities that are safe for kids and adults with disabilities to play in an organized league."

There are currently 325 other Miracle Leagues across the U.S. making it possible for over 250,000 children with "physical, cognitive and/or emotional disabilities" to play baseball.

