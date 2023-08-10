Louisville police chief says no further actions will be taken regarding cases listed in DOJ report

The DOJ's scathing report found LMPD had a pattern of discriminatory policing and identified 60+ cases of police misconduct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After looking into the open cases referenced in the Department of Justice report, Louisville officials have determined no further investigations, or discipline of individual officers, will come next.

The DOJ's scathing report found the Louisville Metro Police Department had a pattern of discriminatory policing and identified 60+ cases of police misconduct.

On Thursday, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and her executive team reviewed the incidents that weren't previously investigated by LMPD's Professional Standards Unit and determined that no further actions were needed.

"We did not take this task lightly. We owed a duty to the public," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "To gain a greater understanding, we examined each incident, potential gaps in policy, training, and supervision. Several of those incidents were the subject of previous Professional Standards Unit investigations with discipline having been imposed on many."

Despite the review being complete, Gwinn-Villaroel said she strives for "accountability" and won't hesitate to launch investigations into allegations of behaviors that don't conform with LMPD's policies and constitutional policing.

"Since taking office as Interim Chief seven months ago, I have initiated over 30 investigations relating to alleged violations of departmental policy. 69 investigations on officers have been completed under my command," she said. "I have terminated seven officers, with an additional four pending. Discipline has been imposed on 39 cases including counseling, reprimand, and suspension. To be clear, egregious policy violations and violations of citizens' rights will not be tolerated."

In total, LMPD has released 50 hours of bodycam video in relation to the incidents in the DOJ report. The videos, along with relevant documents, are posted on LMPD's website.

In the review of DOJ-referenced incidents, officials noted that some of the officers involved are not working for LMPD anymore. According to a press release, others involved incidents that were given "final disciplinary adjunction" by a previous administration so they couldn't be considered for any additional disciplinary measures.

"The community should know that my administration and LMPD have not waited to begin critical reforms," Mayor Craig Greenberg said. "There have been significant improvements to policies such as Use of Force and Body-Worn Camera procedures."

Community members are encouraged to share their experiences with police at community listening sessions hosted by LMPD's Truth and Transformative initiative.

"The community deserves to be heard. They have demanded a change in our culture, and we are responding," Gwinn-Villaroel said. "Policies and training have been modified to reflect best practices in law enforcement."

"We learn and grow from our past errors; we do not ignore them. Now we are concentrating on moving forward with improvements and self-initiated reforms," the police chief continued. "Positive changes are occurring for the benefit of the men and women who honorably serve as LMPD officers, and for the benefit of the community as a whole."

