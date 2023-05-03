Jack Harlow announces foundation focused on giving back to Louisville

The directors of the organization include Jack and his parents, Brian and Maggie.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow can now add philanthropist to his stacked resume.

The Louisville-based rapper announced on his Instagram that he's launched The Jack Harlow Foundation, which is focused on giving back to Louisville.

The foundation will serve as the primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift, and support organizations aiming to make the city a better place.

Jack made a post saying: "I'm so incredibly grateful to fulfill my dream of giving back to this incredible place called home."

The Jack Harlow Foundation announced gifts to four Louisville-based organizations: the Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise, and Sponsors4Success.

The directors of the organization include Jack and his parents, Brian and Maggie.