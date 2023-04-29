Jack Harlow honored with Hometown Heroes banner

The Grammy-nominated rapper is having a good week and it has gotten even better with a larger than life banner near the Paristown Point neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been a big week for Jack Harlow.

A surprise album met with much fanfare – hidden physical copies of his album left at random locations in the Highlands and a garage featured on his album cover becoming the latest attraction in Louisville.

The Grammy-nominated rapper has received another huge honor – a Hometown Heroes banner.

The giant banner was put up on the side of the building at the intersection of East Broadway and Barret Avenue on Saturday.

This comes a day after Harlow released the 10-track album “Jackman”.

If you haven’t got enough of your Harlow fix, he will star in the reboot of “White Men Can’t Jump” with Sinqua Walls arriving on Hulu May 19.

