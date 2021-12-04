New service in Hardin County lets residents text issues to local government

Residents can use TextMyGov 24/7 to request assistance for non-emergency issues, report potholes, missed trash pick-ups, lost animals and more.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A new service for Hardin County residents allowing them to communicate directly with local government launched earlier this week.

As of Nov. 29, residents can now use TextMyGov 24/7 to request assistance for non-emergency issues, report potholes, missed trash pick-ups, lost animals and more.

The service even allows for citizens to send pictures along with their report to accurately communicate problems.

To report issues, or obtain information about a particular issue, text REPORT to 270-951-0951.

Residents will then receive keywords for various services like detention center, hours, meetings, pets, trash, property taxes and more. To get more information on those topics, just text back one of the keywords.

"This new tool has been in development for several months and we are excited to be the first in the area to deploy it," Deputy Judge/Executive Daniel London said.

Hardin County residents can not only use the service to report issues in the community, but they can also sign up for "Hardin County Alerts."

To sign up for alerts, text HARDINCOUNTY to 91896 and receive pre-scheduled text messages regarding events happening throughout the county.

"Given the societal rush and technology era we live in, this is the next logical step to increase convenient communication with residents and county service providers," London said.

