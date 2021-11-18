x
LIST | Louisville resources providing assistance for rent, utilities and food

To help meet community needs, Louisville's non-profits and government programs are working to connect people with various resources.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Kentucky are struggling to make ends meet and making a living wage is becoming harder for many families and individuals, even those that work full-time jobs.

Here's a list of some assistance programs available in Louisville:

General

Metro United Way

Community Ministries

Housing 

Center for Housing and Financial Empowerment

Louisville Metro Eviction Prevention Program

Utilities 

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Community Winterhelp, Inc.

Food 

Dare to Care



   

