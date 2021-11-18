LIST | Louisville resources providing assistance for rent, utilities and food

To help meet community needs, Louisville's non-profits and government programs are working to connect people with various resources.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Kentucky are struggling to make ends meet and making a living wage is becoming harder for many families and individuals, even those that work full-time jobs.

Here's a list of some assistance programs available in Louisville:

General

Metro United Way

The non-profit serves several counties surrounding, and including Jefferson County. Those include: Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky; and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.

Connects individuals and families to various resources around Kentuckiana.

To see a full list of services available, visit their website or call 211 or 877-566-4968.

Community Ministries

Local ministries around the River City came together to create the Association of Community Ministries to help serve their communities' needs.

Each ministry offers services tailored to the community in which it operates.

Each offers some form of an emergency financial assistance resource for things like rent, utilities and medicine.

Find your local ministry through their online directory.

Housing

Center for Housing and Financial Empowerment

Areas of service include: Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Shelby and Oldham counties in Kentucky; and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.

The CHFE department is part of the Louisville Urban League and empowers families with the tools to combat housing inequalities.

Counselors are nationally certified housing professionals and work to connect families with resources to educate and assist with their housing needs.

Louisville Metro Eviction Prevention Program

Available for those who can demonstrate lost income due to COVID-19.

For full information and details on how to apply, see here.

Utilities

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Regardless of the status of their utility bill, those in Jefferson County at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines who are responsible for home energy cost, whether directly or as an undesignated portion of rent, are eligible.

Fill out the required paperwork and schedule a drop-off appointment, online or by calling 502-991-8391, in advance at one of the seven LIHEAP Drop Boxes.

Appointments are available until Dec.10, 2021, or until funds are depleted.

Community Winterhelp, Inc.

Non-profit made up of agencies that provide emergency heating assistance from January to April for low-income households in crisis that are without heat or are in immediate danger of being without heat.

For this type of assistance, contact your local ministry or call Metro United Way at 211 or 877-566-4968.

Food

