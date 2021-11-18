LIST | Louisville resources providing assistance for rent, utilities and food

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in Kentucky are struggling to make ends meet and making a living wage is becoming harder for many families and individuals, even those that work full-time jobs.
To help meet their needs, Louisville's non-profits and government programs are working to connect people with various resources offering assistance.
Here's a list of some assistance programs available in Louisville:
General
Metro United Way
- The non-profit serves several counties surrounding, and including Jefferson County. Those include: Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky; and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.
- Connects individuals and families to various resources around Kentuckiana.
- To see a full list of services available, visit their website or call 211 or 877-566-4968.
Community Ministries
- Local ministries around the River City came together to create the Association of Community Ministries to help serve their communities' needs.
- Each ministry offers services tailored to the community in which it operates.
- Each offers some form of an emergency financial assistance resource for things like rent, utilities and medicine.
- Find your local ministry through their online directory.
Housing
Center for Housing and Financial Empowerment
- Areas of service include: Bullitt, Hardin, Jefferson, Shelby and Oldham counties in Kentucky; and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.
- The CHFE department is part of the Louisville Urban League and empowers families with the tools to combat housing inequalities.
- Counselors are nationally certified housing professionals and work to connect families with resources to educate and assist with their housing needs.
Louisville Metro Eviction Prevention Program
- Available for those who can demonstrate lost income due to COVID-19.
- For full information and details on how to apply, see here.
Utilities
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
- Regardless of the status of their utility bill, those in Jefferson County at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines who are responsible for home energy cost, whether directly or as an undesignated portion of rent, are eligible.
- Fill out the required paperwork and schedule a drop-off appointment, online or by calling 502-991-8391, in advance at one of the seven LIHEAP Drop Boxes.
- Appointments are available until Dec.10, 2021, or until funds are depleted.
Community Winterhelp, Inc.
- Non-profit made up of agencies that provide emergency heating assistance from January to April for low-income households in crisis that are without heat or are in immediate danger of being without heat.
- For this type of assistance, contact your local ministry or call Metro United Way at 211 or 877-566-4968.
Food
Dare to Care
- This non-profit partners with local social service agencies, such as food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to distribute food to the community.
- Serves thirteen counties in Kentuckiana: Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties in Indiana; and Bullitt, Carroll, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties in Kentucky.
- Find local Dare to Care pantries online through their interactive map.
