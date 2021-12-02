Louisville man wins $100,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said he showed his wife to make sure he was looking at the winning ticket correctly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has even more to be thankful for this year after winning $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket on Thanksgiving Day.

According to Jennifer Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Lottery, the man purchased the winning $5 Frosty Cash ticket at the Kroger on Taylorsville Rd.

He won the game's top prize - and said he couldn't believe how much it was worth.

"I expected to see ten dollars, but instead there were more zeroes," he said to lottery officials. "I looked at it five or six times to make sure I was reading it right."

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said he even showed his wife to make sure he was looking at the ticket correctly.

"She busted out crying and then I knew," he said.

Cunningham said the man claimed his ticket at lottery headquarters Monday and is planning to put the winnings in savings for now.

"I always thought ten thousand dollars would change my life. I never imagined this," he said. According to the Kentucky Lottery website, eight other winning scratch-off tickets were sold in Louisville in November, totaling $159,000 in winnings.

The Kroger store will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Kentucky Lottery has released a series of new holiday scratch-off tickets for the season. To learn more, visit the Kentucky Lottery website.

