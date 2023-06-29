City commits to multi-million-dollar investment in Goodwill West Louisville Opportunity Campus

“The campus we’re building in West Louisville is the largest and most expensive mission-related investment we’ve made in our 100-year history in Kentucky.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky executives and Metro Councilmembers gathered on Thursday to spotlight a multi-million dollar appropriation in the city's 2024 budget to support the development of an important community project.

$5 million of Louisville's budget next year will support the development of the $50 million West Louisville Opportunity Center.

“I’m proud that we are working together with Goodwill and partners across the city to bring this Opportunity Campus to life at 28th Street and Broadway,” Greenberg said. “Once it goes up, and the people see what’s possible, this will create more opportunity for the people of West Louisville.”

Goodwill also announced a $1 million donation from the James Graham Brown Foundation that will contribute to the construction of the Opportunity Center.

“The James Graham Brown Foundation seeks to improve the quality of life of Louisville’s and Kentucky’s citizens in several ways but primarily by supporting organizations with a similar mission,” Mason Rummel, CEO of the James Graham Brown Foundation, said.

The 125,000 square-foot resource center is currently under construction in West Louisville’s Parkland Neighborhood.

“The campus we’re building in West Louisville is the largest and most expensive mission-related investment we’ve made in our 100-year history in Kentucky,” Amy Luttrell, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said.

Last week, Louisville Metro Council unanimously voted to approve an amended version of Mayor Greenberg’s 2024 proposed budget that ultimately resulted in a $5 million allocation from the Office of Housing and Community Development for the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

The Opportunity Center is expected to produce an annual economic impact of $18.7 million in West Louisville, according to a Goodwill news release.

Officials believe the comprehensive resource center will serve approximately 50,000 individuals each year, offering many social services and programs.

Construction of the Goodwill West Louisville Opportunity Center is currently underway with an expected opening planned for early 2024.

