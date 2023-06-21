'What about those children?': Residents express concern for Louisville's summer pass criteria

Families who typically swim at the Algonquin Pool are picking up summer passes to swim elsewhere.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families who typically swim at the Algonquin Pool were finally able to pick up summer passes Wednesday.

Residents chose between passes to the YMCA on West Broadway or Kentucky Kingdom, but they must meet the city's criteria.

Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins' and her team of organizations announced the distribution process on Tuesday, which only families living within four zip codes can apply: 40210, 40211, 40212 and 40216.

"Because that was the most affected. The most affected with Algonquin being closed," Hawkins said.

However, Rev. Gerome Sutton says that's unfair to other families who use the Algonquin Pool.

"What about district two, three, four, and five? What about those children?" he said.

Sutton said Metro Government needs to allocate more than $100,000 to summer passes, so residents in other districts can qualify too.

"There are so many other children that live outside of district one that would love to swim," he said.

In the meantime, Hawkins said qualifying groups can pick up passes to YMCA or Kentucky Kingdom at Algonquin Park.

"Everybody that swam in Algonquin was from this area, and some of those that weren't, we're going to make sure they can swim and they have other options as well," she said.

Hawkins adds residents can contact their councilperson for alternatives.

