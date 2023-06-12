Kentucky officials announce funds to help renovate west Louisville adult day health center

"Giving seniors a place to gather to eat together, take classes together and find community and connection is incredibly important."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state recently announced $1 million will be going to an adult day health center in west Louisville.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear presented the check to Mayor Craig Greenberg and ElderServe CEO Rev. Tim Findley.

Greenberg said metro government's goal is to make Louisville a stronger and healthier city, and that the work happening at ElderServe "is an important part of that goal."

"Giving seniors a place to gather to eat together, take classes together and find community and connection is incredibly important. I am excited for the clients, staff and everyone who will be a part of this organization’s bright future," he said.

According to a press release, the renovated space will offer services for memory care, cognitive function and recreational activities.

“We realize that so many caregivers have limited resources to provide care for their loved ones while also balancing work and other responsibilities," Findley said. "We at ElderServe seek to lead the charge in supporting the health and well-being of older adults and their caregivers."

Some of the renovations will include installing new windows and doors, painting, H/VAC and electrical upgrades and creating bigger handicapped-accessible bathrooms with grab bars.

The announcement comes months after ElderServe reopened its doors after having to pause operations.

