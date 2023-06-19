LMPD: Man dies in weekend boating accident on Ohio River

Metro Police said officers responded to the 2900 block of River Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of an injured person on a boat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a weekend boating accident on the Ohio River.

Metro Police said officers responded to the 2900 block of River Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of an injured person on a boat.

According to their preliminary investigation, the man who was operating at the boat received some type of injuries while onboard. Some nearby boaters helped the man get to River Road and helped render aid until first responders arrived.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The man’s identity has not yet been released until his next of kin has been notified.

LMPD said their River Unit will handle the investigation as a “boating accident.”

