New Highlands business giving away books to children

Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie is known for its delicious vegan treats, but owner Dawn Urrutia is also known for her generosity and passion for kids.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dawn Urrutia just opened the first Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company storefront in the Highlands in January and she said business has been good. Among all the delightful sweet treats, customers will notice a corner of the store dedicated to Urrutia's other passion - something she calls Pies With a Purpose.

Using some of the money she makes through her business, Urrutia purchases books of all genres and reading levels and keeps them in the store. When a child comes through her doors, they can pick out a book - no purchase required.

"I felt like books were going to be the answer. Books were going to allow me to plant a seed in a child's life," she said.

Urrutia started Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company in 2016 by selling pies at farmers markets. This year, she started a new chapter and opened her own storefront on Bardstown Road. While her business has changed, her mission to give books to kids hasn't.

"It might take them to a place where they feel safe, loved and secure," she said.

Pies With Purpose is always accepting donations. You can drop off new or gently-used books at the store on Bardstown Road or at one of Georgia's farmers market locations. The company specifically asks for books that promote love, inclusion, acceptance, diversity and character building.

Additionally, the company has a partnership with Carmichael's Bookstore. If you shop for your books at Carmichael's, you can get a 20% discount and they will deliver the books to Georgia's.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.