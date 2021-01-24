Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie company launches in Highlands with ribbon cutting

After starting in farmer's markets, co-owner Dawn Urrutia said their dreams are finally coming true.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new business is bringing a southern sweet treat to the Highlands.

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company held their ribbon cutting Saturday, opening doors to their Bardstown Road location.

The business offers a variety of items, including gifts to cookies and candles and their famed sweet potato pies.

Co-owner Dawn Urrutia said they started selling pies at farmer’s markets five years ago and now they are seeing their dreams come true.

“What had happened was, we had outgrown the shared community kitchen we were using so it was time for us to expand into our own building,” she said.

Proceeds from their sweet success will go to the company’s “Pies to a Purpose” initiative where they give out free books to the children in the community.

For more information including operating hours, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.