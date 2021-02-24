Louisville chef competing in Bon Appetit's 'Favorite Chef' contest

Usually Bobbe Crouch is cooking free meals for people in her church, the elderly and the homeless. Now, she's asking for her community's help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bobbe Crouch is in the kitchen nearly every day of the week. Most of the time, she's cooking for others - whether it's fellowship meals at Crescent Hill Baptist Church, or feeding the elderly and homeless people in Louisville.

Now, a woman who gives so much is asking her community for help.

Crouch is currently a nominee in Bon Appetit's Favorite Chef contest. The winner of the online competition will receive $50,000, be featured in a 2-page spread in the Bon Appetit magazine, and will get the title of "World Favorite Chef."

Crouch said her catering business really struggled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the prize money would change her life.

The home-trained Louisville chef is going up against professionals for the prize, which, she admitted, intimidates her a bit.

"I did a big mistake and I looked at the competition and there are a lot of really talented chefs in this," Crouch said.

Even if she doesn't win, she said she already feels so supported by her community.

"I live in the best city in the world and I've known that since I was a little kid," she said.

You can vote for Bobbe Crouch in the Bon Appetit Favorite Chef contest online. You can vote once a day for free, or you can purchase additional votes. The proceeds from those votes will benefit Feeding America. Voting is open through Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.

