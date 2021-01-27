Organization builds, delivers beds to hundreds of children in Louisville

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered more than 240 beds since it opened its Louisville chapter in 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Children have a lot of needs, but one that helps a lot - particularly with their development - is a bed of their own. Not everyone has one, and that’s something a Louisville organization wants to change.

Volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace take blocks of wood and turn them into beds for children. They work all year-round and with every delivery, they change lives.

"Their eyes light up. A lot of time these kids don't have much to call their own," said Tom Recktenwald, one of the presidents of Louisville's Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace started in Louisville in 2018 and since then, volunteers have delivered more than 240 beds to children ranging in age from three to 17.

It's not just something nice - it's something that's needed.

"Studies have shown that children suffer if they don't have their own beds," Recktenwald said. "They sleep with mom one night, lay on the couch the next night, on a pile of clothes the next night."

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep plays a crucial role in the development of young minds. It has a direct effect on happiness, alertness and attention, cognitive performance, learning and memory.

Through his organization, Recktenwald has created a legacy of giving back - three generations of his family help deliver the beds.

Although COVID-19 has slowed down production and distribution, Recktenwald said they've never hit "snooze."

"No kids sleep on the floor in our town and that's our goal," he said.

If you are in need of a bed, you can request one online. If you're interested in helping, you can donate supplies or volunteer with Sleep in Heavenly Peace - click here to find your local chapter. There are chapters in Owensboro and Richmond, Ky. as well as seven chapters in Indiana.

