Frazier History Museum opens up 'most interactive exhibition' for the museum yet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Frazier History Museum is opening a new exhibition.

A spokesperson for the museum says Kentucky Rivalries captures the "most iconic conflicts in the Bluegrass State."

“This one of the most interactive exhibitions the museum has ever curated,” Frazier president and CEO Andy Treinen said at the pep rally themed private opening for the exhibition Wednesday. “And the stories it tells are written by the folks who’ve lived and died with these rivalry games—the athletes, the coaches, the students, and the fans. It’s not our exhibition, it’s theirs.”

Kentucky Rivalries will open to the public on Saturday and close in Nov. 2023.

Officials say there are 179 objects, and each of the sections - historic and pop culture rivalries, Louisville high school rivalries, high school rivalries around Kentucky, University of Louisville, University of Kentucky and other college rivalries - features cases of original objects dating from the 1800s to present day.

The exhibition offers a variety of interactive stations with some allowing visitors to measure their height in comparison to Louisville Cardinal Hailey Van Lith and Kentucky Wildcat Anthony Davis, try to palm a basketball or visit a replica locker room where visitors can design a play and compare their shoe size to that of a basketball player.

Officials say the exhibition has a fifty-foot replica hardwood court - one side for Cards fans and one side for the Big Blue Nation- where visitors can simulate high-fiving UofL stars Wiley Brown and Derek Smith, co-inventors of the high five.

In addition, visitors can pose for a picture on the original Family Feud TV show set.

For more information about the exhibition, please visit Frazier History Museum's website.

