Louisville Zoo announces 'School's Out Safari' discount days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has a new 'School’s Out Safari' discount in place to help provide the community with fun, safe and educational experiences at the zoo this fall and winter.

A spokesperson for the zoo says guests can receive one free child admission (ages 3-11) when they buy one adult general admission ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the admissions window on the day of your visit.

Officials say the offer can't be redeemed for more than one child admission per single adult admission. Children 2 and under don't require a ticket.

This discount is available on the following days:

Tuesday, Nov. 8



Wednesday, Nov. 23



Friday, Nov. 25



Dec. 19 – 23



Dec. 26 – 30



Monday, Jan. 2



Tuesday, Jan. 3



Monday, Jan. 16

The zoo is open daily year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with closure exceptions on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

For more information, please visit the Louisville Zoo's website.

