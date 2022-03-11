'We've given you choices': Where you can vote early in Kentuckiana

On Thursday, a long line of early voters waited to cast their ballots and some poll workers say this is a good sign for an early voting turnout.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early voting is underway across the Metro, with several sites opening up to allow registered voters to cast their ballot in this year's midterm election.

A couple candidates have already cast their vote. Charles Booker, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, and Bill Dieruf, the Republican candidate for mayor, were seen at the polls.

The line started to fill up around 11 a.m., but overall voters say the process was "smooth and quick."

Technical issues slowed things down for a little bit at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, but poll workers there made sure everyone was able to cast their vote.

Secretary of State Michael Adams filled out his ballot before touring the Jefferson County election center. He encourages all Kentuckians to take advantage of the early voting days.

"I tell voters use [the early voting days] if you can, again it's about choices. We've given you choices. If you want to go vote on Tuesday, go vote on Tuesday. If you want to vote today, vote today. It's up to you. It's your decision, but I do hope voters embrace early voting cause if they don't it might get repealed," Adams said. "It does cost money, it does require a lot of our election officials and county clerk volunteers to staff those locations and if Kentuckians don't use them we won't keep them."

Adams made it clear that there is no vote hacking in Kentucky, and every vote made is a vote of confidence in his team's process.

So if you haven't already, you still have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to come out and cast your early vote. Some polling centers are open as early as 8 a.m.

The locations where you can vote early are:

Of course, you can vote in-person on Election Day, Nov. 8

