These nurses, doctors provide free healthcare to the uninsured in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled beneath the steeples of St. Joseph's Catholic Church on East Washington Street is a set of stairs leading the way for people in need of medical care.

"It's a clinic for those who do not have health insurance," Ellen Wells, the clinic's executive director said.

The Family Community Clinic first opened its doors in 2010, co-founded by the late George Fischer, the father of former Mayor Greg Fischer. It began with just nine patients and has since helped more than 14,000.

"It's everything I thought it would be and more," Wells said. "When I got here, I thought, gee, this is a beautiful place, It's cheery."

Wells is one of six paid staff members, but every doctor and nurse you see at the clinic is a volunteer.

Not only do they handle a variety of illnesses from sore throats, ear infections, diabetes, and hypertension, but they also provide dental services, from tooth cleanings to extractions.

The clientele is diverse.

"We've had restaurant workers who lost their jobs during COVID. We had truck drivers who are employed as independent contractors. Factory workers working less than 40 hours a week. Housekeepers at hotels," Wells said.

The majority of the clinic's patients speak Spanish, but that's not a barrier here.

Not only is the front desk bilingual, but you'll also find some of the providers are also fluent.

Dr. Manuel Grimaldi is a retired oncologist and native of Spain.

"Medicine is one of my first loves," Dr. Grimaldi said. "Being a doctor is what I've wanted to be since I was 5 years old. So, I found an opportunity to be a servant of people. People who need me."

He's volunteered at the clinic since its inception.

"One thing I have discovered is, the stress these people have to go through to find a way out of their country, out of poverty, or danger is not being welcome," Dr. Grimaldi said. "Sometimes, they have a little paranoia of how people look and talk to them because of how they speak with an accent. But they don't think with an accent."

At the clinic, they are always welcome.

"This is just the right thing to do," Rosemary Hasch, a volunteer and retired nurse of 50 years said.

She's come full circle having begun her nursing career in the clinic. Today, she still finds this setting to be most humbling.

"They say, thank you, a lot at the clinic. They appreciate you. They're grateful," she said.

At the end of the day, staff said what's most important is everyone walks out feeling better than how they arrived.

"This is a blessing for everyone that comes," Dr. Grimaldi said. "I've been known for being a recruiter because when I approach them, I'm like the Godfather. I have a deal you cannot refuse, and you will thank me for it, and they did.

The family community clinic is open Monday through Friday. During the last decade, it's put in 65,000 hours of volunteer service.

