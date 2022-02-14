Catholic Charities given green light to demolish old buildings for new headquarters

After legal battles and delays, construction is finally underway for their new headquarters in South Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two years of legal delays and rulings, Catholic Charities officials have now moved plans forward with the demolition of three buildings to make way for its new headquarters.

Crews started tearing down the old Holy Name gym Tuesday morning.

South Louisville residents fought long and hard to retain the buildings and history that have been part of the Holy Name Catholic Church since 1902.

Catholic Charities originally submitted plans for the new $7.5 million headquarters and parking lot in April 2019. However, they say, costs have gone up 9% because of delays and price increases due to the pandemic.

Since the pandemic has stalled their fundraising, Catholic Charities raised more than $5 million toward construction costs.

In a statement, CEO Lisa DeJaco Crutcher said the organization wants to bring most of their services under one roof and “welcoming the community to meeting room spaces and a food pantry that are easily accessible to everyone, and to greeting our clients and our staff with reliable heat, electricity, and hot water.”

What happens next?

The organization said the gym and school will be demolished first to allow construction to begin. Current staff will work at the convent building, also set to be demolished, until the new building is ready. The construction of the parking lot will follow.