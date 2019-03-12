LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A piece of south Louisville history is a step closer to vanishing.

Metro Planning and Zoning committee approved a resolution Tuesday to overturn the landmark designation of the Holy Name complex.

Non-profit organization with archdiocese of Louisville, Catholic Charities plans to demolish three buildings on Holy Name Campus and turn them into a new headquarters and parking lot.

"I'm disappointed honestly," Ann Ramser said who opposes the demolition of Holy Name. "The school was built in 1902 and it is the oldest building on the entire block."

Councilman Kevin Tripplett said at the meeting the Landmark Commission should have considered the financial issues for the underused buildings.

"The commission refused to entertain the economic hardship of the property and its owner," Triplett said.



Owner of Underhill Associates, Jeff Underhill wants to keep the Holy Name buildings so much so he was willing to buy them for $300,000.



"Not only would that give [the owners] $300,000 income, but that would save them the extensive cost of environmental abatement," Underhill said. "It's saving the cost of demolition; how can they build new buildings if it's an economic hardship?"

Underhill said no one considered his offer.

The resolution will go to the full council for a final vote December 12. Those who oppose the demolition are not going down without a fight.

"I always have to have a little bit of hope but I feel certain that this is going to end up in circuit court," Ramser said.

