LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council voted to overturn the decision by the landmark commission to give the Holy Name complex historic status.

Several people sat in the council chambers with signs showing their support for the church and Catholic Charities.

The council’s 19-4 vote clears the way for the organization to tear down the buildings on S. 3rd St. and turn the area into a new headquarters and parking lot.

Louisville planning & zoning overturns historic landmark designation for Holy Name

