Louisville couple cooking up Thanksgiving meals for the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Charlie Wagner and Bobbe Crouch are no strangers to helping feed their community. This Thanksgiving, they are planning to serve "a supersized meal" to more than 70 people through Crescent Hill Baptist Church.

Through the pandemic, the couple has been working at the church to keep bellies and hearts full.

Each week they serve hundreds of people healthy and hearty meals filled with proteins and produce. The meals are served curbside in microwavable containers so they can continue to feed people while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Everything we do, we love," Wagner said.

For their Thanksgiving meal, they are serving turkey with all the fixings to help people feel the joy of the holiday. They hope there is enough food on the plate that each person will be full - and will still have some food leftover.

"The idea behind it is when you go through the buffet line at Thanksgiving and your plate is rounded, that's what we're trying to do in the takeout meal," Crouch said.

While the church is no longer taking orders for Thanksgiving, Crouch said that if someone needs a meal, they can call the church and ask for her.

"We should all be doing whatever we can," she said.

Email Bobbe Wagner at bobbe@chbcky.org to learn more about the church's weekly meal program, including donations and pickup times.

