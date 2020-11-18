Louisville 8-year-old continues winter coat drive during pandemic

Last year, Bailey Griffin donated nearly 100 coats to people in need. This year, her goal is to double that donation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether we like it or not, winter is coming. A Louisville third grader wants to make sure everyone is ready for the colder weather – and she isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic slow her down.

In 2019, Bailey Griffin collected winter coats for people in need and was able to donate nearly 100 coats to Wayside Christian Mission. This year, she wants double that goal, but things are off to a slow start.

“We don’t have any donations yet, but somebody gave us twenty dollars,” she said.

While she doesn't have any coats yet, Bailey isn’t letting that dim her spirits. She said the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles that come with it won't keep her from her goals.

“It never would and it never can,” she said.

Bailey's mom, Brittany Griffin, said her daughter has always wanted to help others. When she was just three or four years old, Brittany said Bailey gave her own toys to other kids during the holiday season.

She said this year's coat drive is even more crucial since so many people have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

"It's really important with...people being in places and positions that they haven't been placed before losing their jobs that we clothe them and make sure that they have one less thing to worry about," she said.

Bailey is collecting coats through Nov. 30 and she hopes the community will come together to help those in need.

“I’m kind of sad for the people that don’t have coats…but if more people donate, it can get better and better and better,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off at the City Gear stores on 7th Street Road and Cane Run Road.

