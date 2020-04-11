Church program helping feed thousands in Louisville during pandemic

Between all of their programs, the Bates CDC team is able to give out around 2,000 meals every month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Access to food has become a growing need in metro Louisville due to the coronavirus pandemic. A local church program is working to fill that void and help families in need.

"We got a lot of people who have lost jobs, lost income, lost homes and one of hte things they need is food," said Nachand Trabue, the executive director of Bates Community Development Corporation (BCDC). According to their website, BCDC helps provide programs and services in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood.

Through multiple meal programs, BCDC provides emergency food boxes filled with essentials as well as ready-to-eat meals, like chicken marsala and scalloped potatoes, prepared by a trained chef.

For seniors who are unable to leave their homes, these meals are delivered right to their doors.

The menu changes and the food boxes vary, but one thing remains consistent: love.

"When people come, they feel the love," said Trabue. "We make people feel like they're part of us, because they are."

Between all of their programs, the BCDC team is able to give out around 2,000 meals every month.

To learn more about the meal programs offered at BCDC, visit their website or call 502-636-0573. Right now, the organization is offering meals every Friday afternoon, with additional opportunities throughout the month.

If you'd like to help with the mission at BCDC, you can also donate money, food or your time as a volunteer. Click here to learn more about those opportunities.

